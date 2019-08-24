Wright-Phillips, 37, last played for Phoenix Rising in the second tier of the American leagues in 2017.

The adopted son of legendary striker Ian Wright was a winger who electrified crowds early in his career at Manchester City and went on to collect Premier League and FA Cup winners' medals at Chelsea.

He also burst onto the international scene running half the length of the field and driving home from the edge of the box after coming on as substitute in a 3-0 victory over Ukraine in 2004.

The following season was his best, scoring ten league goals which saw him voted into the PFA Team of the Year and prompted Jose Mourinho to bring him to Stamford Bridge for £21 million.

His bit-part role at Chelsea - he appeared as a substitute in 14 of his 27 appearances in 2005/06 - saw him miss out on a place in the 2006 World Cup squad, but he returned to favour under Steve McClaren and was selected ahead of David Beckham for the infamous 3-2 home qualification loss to Croatia that cost England a place in Euro 2008.

After returning to City and regular first-team football, Fabio Capello included him in his 2010 World Cup squad, where he made two substitute appearances. In all he played 36 games for his country, scoring six goals.

He left the Etihad Stadium at the start of their 2011/12 title campaign moving to Queens Park Rangers and after four years at Loftus Road joined his younger brother Bradley for two years at the New York Red Bulls.