Football

Football news - 'So happy to be back home' - Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he feels so happy to be home at Manchester United after his surprise move back to Old Trafford from Italian giants Juventus. Ronaldo had been expected to join rivals Manchester City but United reportedly felt as if they couldn't allow that and had to get involved and take over the deal. (Video Credit MUTV)

00:00:22, 2 hours ago