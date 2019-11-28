The 15-year-old was sought out by Spurs boss Mourinho after he quickly passed a ball to Serge Aurier, whose throw-in led to Harry Kane levelling the match at 2-2.

Spurs went on to win 4-2 and book their spot in the knock-out stages, with Mourinho going on to praise the “very good ballboy”.

“To do that you have to be a very good ballboy. I was, between 10 and 15, 16-years-old, a very good ballboy. He is a very good ballboy, understands the game, reads the game,” Mourinho said.

“He's not there just to look to the stands, the lights or the scarves. He's there reading the game and playing the game very well. In the end, I wanted him to come back to celebrate in the dressing room with the players, but he had gone.”

And following his ‘pre-assist’ and high-five with Mourinho, Callum recalled the moment he made it into the new manager’s good books.

“It’s all a bit surreal,” Callum told the club. “I was just doing my job and I still can’t quite believe what happened.

" I didn’t even see the goal! I was busy getting the ball that had come off and then I heard the cheer. I turned around and Harry was celebrating. "

“I looked at the replay on the screen and watched exactly what happened. You can see from my smile it was just unbelievable. Jose didn’t have to do that. It was really nice of him to come over to me. It’s made my day, my life, really! I love Spurs and it was an amazing moment I’ll never forget.

“The whole way home I was using a torch in the car to go over my maths revision!”

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos on November 26, 2019.Getty Images

Mum Keeley added: “We were in the stadium and saw Jose go over to Callum. We just thought it was going to be a high-five and didn’t expect any more than that but then both of our phones started pinging!

“The smile on Callum’s face! It was such a lovely thing that Jose did to say thanks like that. Callum always says that by sitting on the touchline watching these players he learns so much and takes it all away with him for his own football. I’m so proud of him.”