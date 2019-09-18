The metronome for Barcelona's glorious side under Pep Guardiola, has looked on with interest as the former Liverpool striker has taken his game to another level under his former boss.

Xavi, who finished third in the Ballon d'Or in three successive seasons from 2009, feels Sterling is ahead of fellow stars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mo Salah to be the game's next superstar.

"Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the best-player-in-the-world awards for so many years now, it's hard to remember a time before them," Xavi told the Mirror.

"Messi is the best ever for me - and even though they're both still playing at a very high level - there will come the day not so long away when somebody else must step into those shoes.

"You look at young players who can be crowned the future best in the world and you still think of Neymar, Mbappe, Salah, and of course Sterling. I look at the moment - and Sterling is winning that race."