Suarez has been curtailed by the injury for almost a year and hoped to be able to nurse it through the end of the season, but aggravated the right knee once more in Thursday's 3-2 Super Cup final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

"Luis Suarez has been operated on this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat, who used keyhole surgery to resolve an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee by performing a surgery," a statement on the Barcelona website read.

"The Uruguayan striker will be out for approximately four months."

On the indicated timeline, Suarez would miss all but the last three games of the domestic season, plus the semi-finals of the Champions League should the Spanish champions reach this stage.