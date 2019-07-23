The Catalan side were playing in their first pre-season friendly and gave a debut to summer signing Antoine Griezmann.

Frank Lampard started both Abraham and Mason Mount in a team that contained starters from last season as well as new arrival Christian Pulisic.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the preseason friendly match between Barcelona and Chelsea at the Saitama Stadium on July 23, 2019 in Saitama, Japan.Getty Images

Abraham was guilty of a bad miss early on but recovered well to pick up the ball following a good press from Jorginho, the England international then side-stepped Marc-Andre ter Stegen and tapped home.

Barkley doubled the lead after the break with a fine strike as both teams made changes and the pace of the game understandably slowed.

Chelsea Manager, Frank Lampard celebrates victory during the preseason friendly match between Barcelona and Chelsea at the Saitama Stadium on July 23, 2019 in Saitama, JapanGetty Images

However there was more memorable moment for the fans watching as in injury time Ivan Rakitic took aim from the edge of the area and rifled an unstoppable effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga.