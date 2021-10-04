Tammy Abraham is reportedly set to be called into the England squad for the upcoming international break while Ben Chilwell will replace Reece James.

Abraham, 24, has enjoyed a positive start to the season with Roma, scoring four times and providing two assists following his £34m move from Chelsea in the summer.

He has been a regular starter under Jose Mourinho and has helped his new side climb to fourth in the Serie A table.

According to The Athletic, his form has earned him a first international call-up since November 2020.

Mourinho was full of praise for Abraham after he hit the bar in Roma’s 2-0 win over Empoli at the weekend.

"There are strikers who if they don't score it doesn't matter, others instead if they don't score then they make a contribution equal to zero. Then there are those who do not score and are the best in the field and this is Tammy. He played a terrific game."

Abraham is not expected to replace anyone in the squad, meaning he will join Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins as the recognised strikers for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Chilwell is reportedly set to return to the squad after missing the last round of international fixtures.

The left-back was not part of the initial 23-man squad but football.london say he will replace Chelsea team-mate James, who is battling an ankle injury. Chilwell made his first start of the season against Southampton on Saturday.

England are four points clear at the top of Group I and travel to Andorra on October 9 before hosting Hungary at Wembley three days later.

England's confirmed 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

