Football

Ten positive coronavirus tests in Championship

Alan Browne has earned a contract at Deepdale

ByReuters
13 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Ten individuals from eight Championship clubs tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of tests, the EFL has confirmed, with Preston striker Jayden Stockley among those to have contracted COVID-19.

A statement from the EFL said 1,058 players and staff from England's 24 second-tier clubs had been tested for the virus on Thursday and Friday.

  • Zero positive coronavirus tests in fourth round of Premier League testing
  • La Liga clubs can return to full training from Monday
Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

The EFL did not identify the individuals although Preston confirmed that Stockley had tested positive and was asymptomatic.

As well as the 10 positive tests from Championship clubs, seven positive tests were recorded from fourth tier League Two clubs. The news came after the latest round of Premier League tests produced no new positives.

In the three previous rounds of Premier League testing since players resumed training there were 12 positives.

Championship clubs have unanimously agreed to try to complete the season while League Two clubs are in favour of curtailing the campaign. Clubs in League One (third tier) have so far failed to reach an agreement on how to end the season.

Football
