Football

Football news: 'That's maybe my bad' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he meant no disrespect to Roma

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he meant no disrespect to Roma when he said that he didn't know about them. Solskjaer said that he knows how historic a club they are and that he has done his homework on them. United will meet Roma in the semi-finals of the Europa Leauge on Thursday.

00:00:49, 29 minutes ago