The title is Liverpool’s to lose

The first truth is the most obvious one. Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League, so of course it is theirs to lose.

They have passed narrow tests at Chelsea and at home to Tottenham and Leicester, and are averaging 2.8 points per game having won nine and drawn one.

At that rate, they would easily surpass City’s 100-point record, and while few are expecting the Reds to break that barrier, the belief is rising that a first Premier League title is making its way to Anfield.

Victory over City at home on November 10 would put them firmly in control as they look to end a 30-year wait for a first division title, but with 28 games still to play, there are plenty more obstacles they must overcome.

There ain’t no ‘Big Six’

You can stop calling it the so-called ‘Big Six’, throw those quotation marks away, and then find some shiny new ones and apply them to the ‘Big Two’.

Last season was the clearest indication that Manchester City and Liverpool are streets ahead of the chasing pack, picking up 98 and 97 points respectively, but still it was Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and then Manchester United who trailed them.

This year, while Liverpool lead the way with City in pursuit, it is Leicester who are just two points off the champions in third, while United sit seventh and Tottenham 11th.

Leicester have lived up to the hype as potential top-four contenders and look every bit the part following their 9-0 demolition at Southampton.

Maintaining a Champions League spot will not be easy, but the early indication is that the top six will not be same as it has been for the past three seasons.

Everton are in a relegation battle

While it’s all smiles at Anfield, the groans are getting louder at Goodison Park, with Everton 16th after 10 games.

Marco Silva’s job is under threat having lost the last three matches, which have ultimately seen Everton emerge as relegation candidates.

Everton's French defender Lucas Digne (C) turns the ball into his own net to score an own goal and Brighton's third goal

Their upcoming schedule will do little to lift the mood either; they host Tottenham on Sunday before travelling to Southampton and then welcoming Norwich.

It gets worse in December, for they face trips to Liverpool and Manchester United, as well as taking on Chelsea and Arsenal at Goodison Park, all before Christmas.

Oh, and then there’s a New Year’s Day trip to Manchester City to look forward to.

The sack race is not so easy to call

If ‘How can Silva not be leading the sack race?’ is the question, then Ralph Hasenhuttl is the answer.

Southampton’s 9-0 home defeat to Leicester saw the Saints boss shoot to the top of the charts, but this is a No 1 ranking nobody wants to hold.

With Southampton 18th and winless in five Premier League games, Hasenhuttl has emerged as favourite to be the next top-flight manager sacked, following Javi Gracia who was swiftly sent packing in September.

There are also short odds in north London, with Arsenal and Spurs both off the pace and Unai Emery and Maurico Pochettino coming under heavy scrutiny, but it is not clear which club will blink first - well, second.