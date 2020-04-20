MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

FC Midtjylland solve behind-closed-doors conundrum?

Danish Superliga leaders FC Midtjylland have come up with a unique way to maintain some level of fandom in the upcoming behind-closed-doors era by introducing a football drive-in.

The Danish club are looking into setting up big screens in their car park which can house up to 2,000 cars so fans can experience the in-game atmosphere within a community experience. The fans' reactions will then be live fed back into big screens within FC Midtjylland's stadium to give the players a feel of the 'atmosphere'.

What sounded fantastical a matter of weeks ago now appears to be the new normal. And, if reports are to be believed, this might be the new normal for quite some time.

"We are working hard to create the best possible experience," said the club’s marketing director Preben Rokkjaer.

"We have a stated goal of creating the best stadium experience. Coronavirus does not change that; it just provides some other preconditions."

Be more like Manchester United and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea have been the very best of football during the coronavirus pandemic. They have used their status to set the example for how social but also corporate institutions should behave during a global crisis.

United confirmed in mid-March that they would pay all casual staff for the remainder of the season, even if the season was not completed or played behind closed doors. They made it clear that they would not furlough staff. They have also made a fleet of vehicles, with drivers, available to the NHS. They have contributed where they can to the fight against coronavirus.

It has been much the same from Chelsea, who have opened their hotel to NHS staff, confirmed that they would not be using the government-backed furlough scheme and last week committed to providing 78,000 meals for health care workers.

Fair play. A good example to be followed by those outside football as well as within.

Footballers and ex-footballers leading the way (again)

What do Matty Longstaff and Dexter Blackstock have in common? Well, they have been paid or are being paid to kick a football. They are - or were - at the upper echelons of their chosen profession. They do - or have - paid tax on their earnings from their chosen profession, as is the law of the land.

They are also footballers. Footballers, it appears, for reasons unbeknownst to logic have been asked - and at times ordered - to 'do their bit' in the fight against Covid-19; the suggestion it seems being that footballers have not been doing their bit while simultaneously ignoring the fact that footballers have been doing their bit.

Longstaff and Blackstock represent reminders of the fact that footballers are doing their bit.

Longstaff, 20, has, according to numerous reports, decided to donate 30% of his £850-per-week wages to charity, while former Nottingham Forest forward Blackstock has been providing health care professionals with the PPE required for them to do their jobs correctly. As admirable as the above actions are, it must be said, regardless of the unprecedented nature of the current crisis, it should not be down to Blackstock sourcing PPE.

Yet footballers are getting called out for not doing their bit.

