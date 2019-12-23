Really, ceteris paribus, Tottenham's awful showing against Chelsea should be dominating the coverage of their 2-0 loss on Sunday. Heung-min Son's petulant kick out at Toni Rudiger should also be fairly high on the news agenda - world's nicest bloke gets sent off again for the third time in nine months for violent conduct (even if one was rescinded).

Yet, all of that is irrelevant. Because some moronic idiot(s) decided to racially abuse Rudiger. Now, Tottenham released a statement condemning the incident of racism:

"We are now conducting a thorough investigation which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations. Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium. We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

A fairly standard but callow statement. Each and every time racism occurs within a stadium the club who own said stadium follows the same template for the statement. All fairly vague stuff about "strongest actions possible." Racists feel empowered because their actions seem to have little consequences. The strongest possible action is not currently a strong enough deterrent as these incidents are becoming a weekly fixture. Individual punishments - life bans, criminal prosecution - appear not sanction enough for these idiots to be deterred. Therefore, the punishments must be sterner.

This is where the custodians of the game need to step in; the FA and the Premier League need to put in place actual sanctions that will deter morons. Are stadium closures too extreme? Nope. They would represent a measured response to an extreme situation. Racism is a cancer that blights society and, football needs to take a lead on combating it. Putting in place actual deterrents would be a first step. Should that not do the job then call the game off.

A STORY IN THREE PARTS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is exactly the manager he was brought in to be. More on that below but first an absolute masterpiece in whataboutery...

Solskjaer is a fairly one-dimensional coach, capable enough to get United to compete against teams better than his own but incapable of beating teams lower down the pecking order. A motivator more than an astute tactician.

United are great on the break. Therefore, the set-up of teams of the calibre of Manchester City or Liverpool suit United. These sides aim to dominate territory and possession, leaving them open to teams on the break.

However, against lesser teams who sit back, United struggle - bar breaking at speed, United have no tactical plan. With no tactical plan to break down resolute defending, they are reliant on individual brilliance to unlock said defences. However, without Paul Pogba United lack individual brilliance.

Pogba wants to leave, but Solskjaer should leave.

THE SOLUTION TO ABUSE IS NOT ABUSE

The Warm-Up is no fan of Arsenal Fan TV or AFTV or whatever it is called nowadays. Its business model has been to monetise the misfortune of their club. There is no doubt that it sometimes verges into abuse. Abuse of the club and abuse of its players.

Some followers of the club have had enough and want the channel closed. That is fair enough - it is their prerogative. What is not their prerogative is to try to intimidate the AFTV lot, which, according to reports, is what happened after the Arsenal and Everton game in Saturday.

None of that, please.

IN THE CHANNELS

Hereby the Warm-Up presents to you England's number one.

HEROES AND ZEROES

Hero - football

Football always has a way of dragging you back in.

Zero - Bad Jose is back

Just a modicum of humility would prevent Mourinho from point-scoring on Rudiger on Sunday of all days.

RETRO CORNER

Matt Le Tissier.

COMING UP

Christmas Eve. That's the day before Christmas Day, which is the day before Boxing Day, which is the day with 10 full hours of football as Amazon attempt to, corporate buzz word incoming, disrupt the broadcasting industry.

Nick Miller will be here tomorrow to bring details of said disruption.