Breaking: No Liverpool game today

The Warm-Up was just getting used to it. A new festive tradition, perhaps: advent calendar in the morning — oh, hey, a little chocolate Santa — and then, come the evening, a Liverpool game.

Anyway, hopefully this strange experiment in back-to-back football is gone, and never to be repeated. The best we can say for it is nothing unexpected really happened. The kids lost to Aston Villa’s grown-ups, as was inevitable, and everybody made lots of noises about their bravery and maturity and so on. Good for them. Quick, somebody ruffle somebody’s hair.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool and Celso Ortiz of Monterrey compete for the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar Semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.Getty Images

Then Liverpool’s grown-ups squeaked past Monterrey, a glowing testament to the fact that big European clubs have more oomph lurking on their substitute’s benches than the rest of the world can put out on the pitch. Just as well, really, since if Liverpool had made this choice and then cocked it up, all those involved would have looked faintly silly.

As it is, it’s just the poor old battered League Cup that has to get by. A competition invented in the 1960s to sell floodlights, passed over for a competition reinvented in 2005 to sell … FIFA, mostly? The record books probably won’t have an asterisk but we’ll all know. We’ll all know.

The only possible redemption for the three-handled cup is if Villa go on to win the whole thing, which will retroactively transform all of this into a straight-to-TV Disney movie .

It’s semi-final derby time!

Elsewhere in the League Cup, Colchester United kept Manchester United out for 45 minutes. Unfortunately for them, football games are 90 minutes, which doesn’t really seem fair, and they lost 3-0. Manchester City also scored three past a sparky Oxford United, who actually managed more shots on target than their glamorous visitors. Unfortunately for them, Claudio Bravo made lots of saves. Yes, you read that right.

Raheem Sterling and Manchester City celebrateGetty Images

The game of the round came at Goodison Park, where the Duncan Ferguson bandwagon continued to lurch on, just about. Okay, so Everton didn’t win the penalty shootout. But they did drag Leicester back from 2-0 to 2-2, thanks to a Leighton Baines thunderbolt. This came as a delightful surprise to the Warm-Up, since we assumed Baines had quietly retired a couple of years ago to spend more time with his leather jackets.

The prayers of Leicester and half of Birmingham were answered in the semi-final draw as, to much chuckling and jokes about warm ball, the Manchester Derby came out of the hat. Revenge! Rivalry! Narrative! And we’re calling it now: the chance to lose to Leicester in the final. The Warm-Up believes in Brendan Rodgers. Almost as much as Brendan Rodgers does.

The Clazzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzico

This was supposed to be our lead item today because, you know, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid. But then nothing happened, so we bumped it down to third. Will these formerly great clubs ever recover from this snub?

Okay, almost nothing happened. Gareth Bale scored a goal that was ruled out for offside in the build-up. Marc-Ander Ter Stegen made a couple of decent saves. And Barcelona’s fans put together a lovely tifo in Catalonian colours before the game — this fixture had been postponed due to civil unrest, remember — and then, later in the second half, threw a load of inflatable yellow balls onto the pitch.

supporters of FC Barcelona with flags during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona SpainGetty Images

Political protest and commentary on the game. Extremely efficient work from the fans.

The last time this fixture ended 0-0 was November 2002, back in those strange days when Lionel Messi wasn’t playing for Barca. In light of last night’s performance, we’d like to suggest that neither team deserves to win the league this year. However, Sevilla lost to Villareal on Sunday, so this draw puts them both five points clear. Ho hum.

Over on The Athletic [£], Oliver Kay has been digging into the story of Dong Fangzhuo at Manchester United.

" “You know Wing’s restaurant?” asks [Darren] Fletcher (Almost everyone in Manchester knows of it — particularly the footballers). “Well, Mr Wing helped Dong out a lot. He was around the club in that initial phase to help Dong settle in.” As in… the boss of one of Manchester’s biggest restaurants? “Yes, as in the boss,” Fletcher says. “Mr Wing translated for him. He came on tour with us when he went to Asia that year.” "

And now we wait to see who’s going to finally pin down that feature interview with Mr Wing.

