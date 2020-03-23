MONDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

Altruistic Andy Robertson worthy of huge praise

Andy Robertson is probably the mystery footballer who saved six food banks in Glasgow, according to a report in the Times.

On March 18, GlasgowNEfoodbank tweeted the following:

And the Times reported on Sunday that it was in fact the Liverpool full-back who was the footballer in question, stating that the player had made a “major donation to help keep six food banks in Glasgow and surrounding areas going.”

It was the latest example of individuals within the game who have used their platform, and their privilege, for the greater good.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace has offered his portfolio of rental properties in central London to health workers for free during the crisis, while Gary Neville has a similar offering in place in Manchester, and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich made Chelsea’s on-site Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for use by NHS workers as part of the club's response to the coronavirus crisis – again free of charge. The two Manchester clubs also joined forces to donate to help support food banks around the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

These are extraordinary times and while actions such as these are said to be commonplace but not reported during less extraordinary times, they should be inspiration to us all to do more, and to be more empathetic now and in the future.

STAY INSIDE

Is it tough to limit social contact and stay inside? Yes. Will some - for varying reasons - find it tougher than others? Yes. Should we all follow the government guidelines regarding behaviour and social distancing? Absolutely every one of us should do, and without doubt or hesitation.

Here is a simple explanation in the necessity of social distancing:

Here are the cold, hard facts of why the coronavirus is different to the flu.

So, while social distancing and reducing contact with the outside world might be tough, the alternative is a lot tougher.

We are generally in a relatively fortunate position that access to entertainment is at our fingertips. For example, fancy watching World Cup matches for free? No problem, courtesy of the good people of FIFA...

‘Let him go to jail’ – now is probably not the time to be sensationalist, everyone

Luka Jovic is reportedly in trouble in his native Serbia. According to the Tanjug news agency the Real Madrid striker broke his mandatory 28-day coronavirus quarantine when he returned to Serbia from Spain.

The forward denies any wrongdoing, a point reinforced by his father, Milan Jovic, in an interview with Puls Online.

"Luka passed two tests and gave negative in both. That is why he understood that he could come to Serbia. Now he seems to be a great criminal. If he has to go to jail, let him go. I totally agree with the president and the Prime Minister, but only if he is guilty," began Jovic senior.

“He would support that decision if he had done something wrong, but he came to Belgrade and went into the house. Sofia is pregnant and cannot go out. Photos have been taken of the two having fun, but they are in Spain.”

Here was the headline run on Puls Online.

OTAC LUKE JOVIĆA: "AKO TREBA DA IDE U ZATVOR, NEKA IDE U ZATVOR"!

LUKA JOVIC'S FATHER: "IF HE HAS TO GO TO PRISON, LET HIM GO TO THE PRISON"!

The takeaway here is that Jovic senior has said that his son is innocent, not that he should go to prison, which in the Warm-Up's humble opinion would have generated a fair few click in its own right.

IN THE CHANNELS

Now, all this staying indoors business means that we all have a lot more time on our hands. There are editors all over the country coming up with new content plans to service the masses with extra time on their hands.

Someone on reddit has gone niche. Super niche. And then after that, they went one step further than super niche to produce:

HOW DOES A MANAGER’S BALDNESS IMPACT ON HIS WIN PERCENTAGE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE? THE AGE-OLD QUESTION HAS FINALLY BEEN ANSWERED.

HEROES

Every single medical professional, and particularly these ones, honoured by AS Roma.

HEROES II

Every last athlete or organisation that has used their platform to promote social distancing and generally staying inside.

HAT-TIP

Now being inside is quite tough but at least a lot of us have access to some of our comforts.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho doesn't currently have those privileges. He is currently in prison. Warm-Up alumni Jack Lang has the background on how the 40-year-old has ended up in a Paraguayan jail.

This it appears was a situation years in the making.

RETRO CORNER

The real Ronaldo, the only one, showing why he was the greatest.

COMING UP

Nick Miller is here tomorrow, combining his usual wit and incisiveness to this blog. Make a note in the diaries people, you're in for a treat.