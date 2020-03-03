TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Daniel Sturridge leaves Trabzonspor due to ‘gambling’ ban

It was late on Monday morning when the news came through that Daniel Sturridge had departed from Trabzonspor after his contract was terminated mutually. A couple of things then ensued: firstly, speculation started about where he might be going next, fans of goal-shy and striker-light clubs said things like “yeah, I’d take him”, and people thumbed through the rulebooks to figure out for which teams, in which leagues, he would be allowed to sign for. Journalists mused about what a shame it was that this phase of Sturridge’s career seemingly hadn’t worked out, and started thinking about articles on a talent not quite realised.

However, a couple of hours later all of that was rendered moot, when it emerged that Sturridge had actually been banned for four months – or the rest of the season – for breaching betting regulations. The instinctive reaction when this sort of thing happens is to have no sympathy, because betting on football is the one thing footballers know they absolutely shouldn’t do, but when you look at the details a little more closely, you do start to feel a little bit sorry for Sturridge.

For he hasn’t actually been banned for betting on a game he played in. Or a game at all. Or actually betting at all. Sturridge has actually been banned because it was deemed he shared information with his brother and friends about potential transfer away from Liverpool, to Sevilla and West Brom in 2018, information that was apparently then used for betting.

He was originally fined £75,000 and given a six-week ban (four weeks suspended), but the FA appealed against that decision and his punishment increased to a four-month ban and £150,000 fine.

Perhaps it’s adorably naive of us to have any sympathy for Sturridge: after all, he can’t have been entirely oblivious to what was happening, but for someone who’s already suffered from plenty of bad luck in the past with injuries and so forth, it’s still a significant kick in the pants.

Arsenal ease through with win over Portsmouth

This has generally been a season when things haven’t gone to plan, up and down the Premier League and beyond. So, with apologies to Portsmouth fans out there, it was almost reassuring to see a game go entirely to plan, with no alarms, no surprises and the team that was expected to win, actually win.

Arsenal played a young, changed but pretty strong team for their trip to Fratton Park in the FA Cup, and that was reflected in the overall performance and indeed result, as they strolled past their League One opponents with a little more ease than the 2-0 scoreline suggested.

Sokratis Papstathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah got the goals, as Mikel Arteta’s side recovered from the funk that overcame them in the Europa League last week to win this one with ease. This is now arguably Arsenal’s most important competition, given that they’re out of Europe and have a pretty significant task on their hands to qualify for the Champions League, even with Manchester City’s UEFA ban creating an extra spot in the Premier League.

“I’m really pleased with them [the youngsters],” Arteta said afterwards. “I’m enjoying working with the players. They deserve a chance. It’s always a risk but they’re worth the risk.”

Klopp not worried about the coronavirus (ending Liverpool’s title procession)

Everyone is worried about the coronavirus, not least the producers of Corona beer who have apparently seen a stupid but depressingly predictable decline in sales due to people who can’t tell the difference between a disease and a beverage just because their names contain some of the same letters.

Jurgen Klopp isn’t too fussed though. Well, actually, we have no idea of how he’s actually feeling about the virus itself, but he isn’t too fussed about the prospect of it banjaxing Liverpool’s historic march to their first league title in 30 years. He said:

" I don’t think our fans are paranoid. I can’t believe that Liverpool fans are bothered about it and I actually speak to Liverpool fans. If you want to ask me how much sense it would make, who would play in the Champions League next season, it would be really interesting. It’s a nice story, but when I saw it for the first time, I thought: ‘Wow! Really, somebody thinks something like that?’ Liverpool fans are not silly enough to believe these things. "

So there you go.

IN OTHER NEWS

Happily the ‘fan’ was the mascot in question’s boyfriend, and the ‘mascot’ was the kind in a furry suit (in this case an elephant, naturally), not the child kind. With those clarifications out of the way: congratulations.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: Ben Foster

Look, you’ll probably have already seen this, but…well…watch it again.

Zeros: RB Leipzig’s security people

We all know that the coronavirus is causing uncertainty and so forth, but there isn’t really much excuse for the security wonks at RB Leipzig who apparently decided to boot out some Japanese fans from their game against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

“Unfortunately, in this specific case, due to the great uncertainty that currently exists in our country about this topic, a mistake was made in the interpretation of the recommendations to our Japanese guests,” said a club statement. The mistake being they were essentially racially profiled and thrown out for absolutely no reason.

The club have said they’re going to invite the people in question to their next home game, but if the Warm-Up was them, we’d tell them to swivel.

RETRO CORNER

A very happy 48th birthday to Darren Anderton. Here he is scoring arguably the best sounding goal of all time: get a load of that double-ping as it hits both posts.

HAT TIP

" Gomez smiles. “I just enjoy sharing experiences with Aji and my friends,” the Liverpool and England defender says. “For example, it’s nice coming home after Barcelona (in the Champions League semi-final last season), a big experience like that, and thinking, ‘We lived that together’.” Did they all come back here, to Gomez’s house? “Yeah,” Oluwo says. “We played Monopoly that night!” Monopoly? “Yeah, we did. We were up until late,” Gomez says, chuckling. "

Stuart James interviews Joe Gomez for the Athletic, revealing that footballers often celebrate in the strangest ways.

COMING UP

FA Cup! Who’s excited! It’s different this time because it’s in midweek! Will Liverpool continue their CALAMITOUS run by losing to Chelsea? Can WEST BROM get the better of Newcastle? Will READING beat SHEFFIELD UNITED? Are you PAYING ATTENTION more because of the CAPITAL LETTERS?

Tomorrow’s Warm-Up will be brought to you by BEN SNOWB…sorry, Ben Snowball.