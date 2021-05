Football

Football news: Thomas Tuchel hails Frank Lampard for laying the foundations of reaching two finals

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed his predecessor Frank Lampard for laying the groundwork for the success he is having. Since he took over Tuchel has pushed Chelsea into the top four and has led them to the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League. Lampard was sacked when the club felt they were at risk of missing out on European football. a

