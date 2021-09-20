Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy did not play against Tottenham after suffering a “very painful” knock against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

Mendy started against Zenit in midweek but was not in the squad against Spurs and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who kept a clean sheet.

Mendy’s omission was a surprise, but Tuchel said he was not right for the game that was decided by second-half goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

Football Just give Chelsea the title now – The Warm-Up 5 HOURS AGO

“We tried throughout the week and on Saturday in training it was so-so,” said the German.

“It comes from the last-minute kick against Zenit in the Champions League. It is very painful and he did not feel 100 per cent comfortable going for a full stretch or to land on it. He didn’t feel comfortable to fight at set-pieces or corners.

“So we decided to go with 100 per cent and that was Kepa and have Edou with us to be supportive and have good energy. I’m happy Kepa played a crucial role and kept a clean sheet. This is what he deserves and I am happy that he could.”

Christian Pulisic was also missing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is unlikely to be fit for the Carabao Cup game with Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Tuchel slams ‘sloppy’ Chelsea start, as Nuno hopes Spurs ‘can build on’ performance

“The game against Aston Villa is maybe too close, I hope I am wrong,” Tuchel added. “This is my impression with him not in training so far. Let’s see Monday.

“Maybe he had a good progression. Maybe it is possible. It would be super nice to have him but it is doubtful.”

Chelsea are top of the Premier League table after four wins from five matches.

Premier League Opinion: Chelsea's Silva as good as any other Premier League centre back 19 HOURS AGO