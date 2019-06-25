Sky in Italy claim that Ndombele's representatives have been in discussions with the north London club, and the 22-year-old would become Tottenham's club-record signing, surpassing the £42m spent on Davinson Sanchez from Ajax two years ago.

Mauricio Pochettino has not welcomed a new arrival at Tottenham since Lucas Moura joined from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018, but after the club fell short in their bid to win the Champions League last season, Ndombele's arrival would serve as a significant boost.

Tanguy Ndombele would become Tottenham's record signingGetty Images

Pochettino has stressed the need for Tottenham to show greater ambition in the transfer market after falling short of challenging Manchester City and Liverpool in last season's engrossing Premier League title race.

Spurs have also been linked with Fulham's versatile winger Ryan Sessegon, but they are also facing another summer of battling to keep hold of their best players.

Christian Eriksen, Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose have all suggested their futures may lie away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Toby Alderweireld's future remains unclear.