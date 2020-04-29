General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham have overtaken both Manchester United and Manchester City as the Premier League's most valuable club, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by football finances expert Kieran Maguire and the University of Liverpool, concludes that Spurs are now worth £2.567billion - an increase of just under £700m in a year.

While the club are still searching for their first trophy since 2008, on-field success in recent years and their new stadium build has combined with their relatively low wage bill to see their valuation sky rocket, according to the 'Markham Multivariate Model'.

“Spurs are top of the valuation table because in 2018/19 they delivered a Champions League final and a top-four Premier League finish on a wage budget that was £100-150 m lower than the rest of the 'Big Six', said Maguire on his page Price of Football.

"As such, they made more profits, and this was reflected in the final valuation number.”

Spurs saw a 21 per cent increase in income 2018/19 of which wages accounted for 39 per cent - the lowest percentage of all 20 Premier League clubs last season.

The North London club's £179m expenditure on wages is just over half of United's £332m spend in the same period.

Chairman Daniel Levy approach of low spending has come in for criticism in recent times as the club's form has dwindled this season, while they were forced to reverse their controversial decision to place all non-playing staff on the government's furlough scheme while continuing to pay their players in full.

This study suggests that while they have struggled to compete with the bigger players this season, they are on top in terms of valuation.

