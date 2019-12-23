Multiple announcements were made during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Spurs at the Tottenham Stadium yesterday after Blues defender Rudiger told officials he had been racially abused.

The north London club have now launched an investigation into the incident promising to come down hard on any fan found guilty, but revealed today that they have yet to make any clear progress.

"We are able to track every fan via the cameras and have spent many hours reviewing CCTV footage," a statement said.

"We have engaged lip readers to study the footage and contacted Chelsea for further information from their players.

"We have also taken statements from other parties present at the time.

"The police will be reviewing our evidence alongside us.

"Please be assured we shall be exhaustively investigating this matter.

"This club has a proud track record of anti-racism work across all our communities and we are determined to ensure that we conduct a thorough investigation.

"Any fan found to be guilty will receive a lifetime ban.

"At this time however we should point out that our findings are inconclusive and would ask that comment is reserved until the facts are established."

It has also emerged that a Chelsea fan was arrested for racially abusing Heung-Min Son.

Spurs made three announcements over the public address system regarding racist abuse, but the club have also asked for clarification on the protocol deployed.

"When the incident was conveyed to the referee Anthony Taylor, he took the decision to call for the implementation of Stage 1 of the UEFA protocol – rather than the Premier League protocol – and asked for an announcement to be made, as well as requesting a further announcement which created a misconception that any issue was on-going," the club have said.

"The Premier League protocol differs from UEFA protocol in that it does not call for an announcement rather that the individual(s) be dealt with by the safety team in the first instance.

"We have asked that the Premier League clarifies the position regarding the use of these protocols to all stakeholders going forward."