Spurs' Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season

Harry Kane in action for Leyton Orient in 2011

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane will sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season with the space on the front to be given to charitable causes, the League Two club and the English striker confirmed on Thursday.

The club said the home shirt will display a thank you message to healthcare workers on the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic while the away and third kits will carry logos of a children's hospice and a mental health charity.

"It is with great pleasure to announce that Harry Kane has taken our front of shirt sponsorship for the 2020-21 season," Orient said in a statement.

"With approval given from the Premier League, FA and EFL, a first of its kind deal has been agreed which the club are extremely proud of."

Kane, who made his senior debut with Orient in 2011 when he was on loan for half a season, said he was "proud" to support the club and the causes involved.

"I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I'm really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start," Kane said.

"This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times."

Kane was recovering from a hamstring injury that required surgery before the Premier League was suspended in March due to the pandemic. The league, which has nine rounds remaining, is looking to restart the season in June.

Football
