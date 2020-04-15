Arsenal players continue to hold out over pay cut

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal players are yet to agree a deal with the club to reduce the spend on player wages. The executive team at the club will reduce their wages by around a third, and have proposed to the players that they take a 12.5% reduction in their salary, to be paid back if they qualify for the Champions League in the next two seasons. The players, meanwhile, have proposed a three-month deferral of their wages.

Paper Round’s view: It is difficult to be sympathetic to people who earn so much more money than the average person in the country, and it does seem as if the players are striking a hard bargain. But Arsenal have a strong financial position so it is only to be expected that players are not keen to take a hit on their earnings if Arsenal - owned by a billionaire - are in a strong position to weather the storm.

PFA branded a disgrace

The Sun newspaper carries a quote from an unnamed League One manager who calls the PFA a ‘disgrace’ for negotiating a 25 per cent pay deferral for its players in League One and League Two. There are some exceptions, with players on less than £2,500 a week to be paid in full, but there is anger that some clubs will cut wages wherever they can.

Paper Round’s view: Clubs lower down the football pyramid were hardly flush before the pandemic started, so it is hardly surprising that cost-cutting is more of a pressing matter further down the league pyramid. Without such a move some clubs could soon go to the wall and it is hard to see why the Premier League could not chip in to support the wider football league.

Players fail to grasp severity of problem

Meanwhile, the Telegraph claims that some players in the bottom two professional leagues of English football are actually failing to understand the gravity of the situation. The paper suggests that 10 clubs may face bankruptcy if no deal with players in agreed, but players continue to misunderstand just how severe the economic downturn is for clubs.

Paper Round’s view: If the pandemic restrictions do not lift soon - and there seems to be little compelling evidence to suggest that they should - then the government will have to step in with a wider rescue package for the country. There is no reason why giving aid to clubs should not come with conditions that ensure they are on more solid financial ground in future.

Setien wants more from La Masia

Quique Setien, Barcelona’s current manager, wants more from the club’s youth set-up, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The coach said: "I'm not saying that we can't do it with the academy, but when you see that those players lack what you need and that they need to improve and be more competitive... what you're doing is asking them to improve in order to make it."

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona are in crisis behind the scenes and the financial effects of coronavirus could leave the Spanish champions severely weakened. If they could turn to their youngsters to provide alternatives to signing more players, it might help mitigate the effects - but it seems as if Setien is unconvinced by the current options.

