The Spurs striker has a contract that runs until 2024, but he has hinted he would nevertheless be open to a move elsewhere.

Tottenham have not won a trophy in 12 years since they won the League Cup in 2008, and were losing finalists to Liverpool in 2019's Champions League final.

At the time of the Premier League's suspension, Kane's side were in eighth, seven points behind Chelsea in fourth place - the cut-off point for Champions League qualification.

Kane has been out of action since New Year's Day when he tore his hamstring tendon, but is nearly ready for a return to action - something that is not possible at the moment due to coronavirus.

When asked about his future in a livechat on Instagram with Jamie Redknapp, he said:

"Obviously I get asked this question a lot.

"It's one of those things – I couldn't say yes and I couldn't say no.

"I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs but I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I'm not someone to stay there for the sake of it.

"I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better and become one of the top, top players. It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team.

"So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever but it's not a no either."