Ashley agrees Newcastle sale

The Telegraph claims an exclusive that matches a story that every other newspaper runs with tonight, as Mike Ashley has agreed to sell Newcastle United for £300 million. The deal will see Amanda Stavely-fronted PCP secure the ownership of the club. The Reuben brothers will take 10% along with PCP, and the Saudi Arabian state fund will take the remaining majority.

Paper Round’s view: This should put an end to any rumours that Manchester United will be taken over by Saudi Arabia, and with Mike Ashley’s business empire rocked by the impact of coronavirus, a third of a billion pounds should go some way to keeping him afloat. For the Saudis, they have taken advantage of coronavirus to press down the asking price by £40 million, and now await Premier League approval.

Premier League and Championship sides could agree truce over players

The Daily Mail reports that clubs in the top two English leagues may agree a deal to refuse to sign one another's players should they be a mass rebellion over wages. They quote a source saying: ‘We may well end up with a situation where clubs across the board are in breach of contract and in which the players can say, “Right, I am going to move elsewhere unless you pay me." To try to stop that happening, there have already been talks that could see the Championship and Premier League sides sign effectively what would be a pact in which they say they will not take advantage of the crisis to take players from others.’

Paper Round’s view: Such an agreement may not be legal as it could count as a restriction of trade for the players. Moreover, in these two leagues are huge numbers of European and international talent, and such a deal might simply see clubs from abroad swoop in to take players off their hands, especially if their clubs are in breach of contract.

Bournemouth reverse furlough decision

Premier League club Bournemouth have become the latest club to reverse their decision to furlough some of the staff due to the coronavirus, according to the Mirror. The change of heart follows in the footsteps of the same decision made by both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, who were heavily criticised by their own fans for failing to protect their staff.

Paper Round’s view: Bournemouth are owned by a Russian billionaire, so it is a bit rich that they did not take this decision initially. However, if the government offers companies what is essentially free money, then it is hardly surprising clubs decide to take up that offer when they face such an uncertain future.

Darts to herald UK sports return

The Sun believes that the arrival of darts back in Britain will be the sign of a return to television for live sport. The paper claims that Barry Hearn has organised a live competition for 32 consecutive evenings, who will play remotely. The tournament will be shown on PDCTV’s website and on social media.

Paper Round’s view: Darts is in some ways ideally suited to quarantine play, because there is just one player for himself, needing no additional support throughout the action. There is no desperate reason for the players to have to be in the same place. However, the atmosphere, without the army of chanting fans, could leave the whole thing feeling sterile.

