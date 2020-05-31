Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his teams third goal of the game with team mates during the Bundesliga match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena on May 31, 2020 in Paderborn, Germany.

Jadon Sancho's hat-trick drew plaudits across Twitter as Borussia Dortmund annihilated Paderborn in the Bundesliga on Sunday evening.

Sancho's side ran out 6-1 winners and the 20-year-old England international was at the heart of the victory.

The numbers alone were quite something:

But the numbers alone do not tell the whole story. Sancho revealed his support for George Floyd after his first goal, which drew further praise.

Piers Morgan complained at his harsh treatment for displaying the message:

And it seems like his national team boss might have noticed too.

