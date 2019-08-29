Southgate has picked 25 players for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Wan-Bissaka is called up following his move from Crystal Palace to Manchester United in the summer, while Mings is at Aston Villa, newly promoted to the Premier League.

There are also returns to the squad for uncapped duo Mason Mount and James Maddison.

Mount has started impressively for Chelsea under new manager Frank Lampard, who coached him while the pair were at Derby County last season. Leicester City midfield Maddison is named alongside domestic teammate Ben Chilwell.

"We only have eight matches before I've got to name the squad for the European Championships. September is always a difficult squad to name because of the limited games at club level," Southgate said.

"Fitness and the importance of it has dictated some of the squad as has some of the exciting young players we want to look at and get involved."

Wan-Bissaka moved from Crystal Palace to United in the close season and Southgate said he has been impressed with how he has handled that switch.

"We tracked him all last year. He's adapted well and quickly to a high profile move. Playing in front of 70,000 fans brings an intensity and pressure," he said.

There are also places for two overseas players, as Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Atletico Madrid newboy Kieran Trippier are included.

Alex Oxlade-Chaimberlain continues his return to fitness for Liverpool with a place in the squad, though Dele Alli misses out.

The recall for Oxlade-Chamberlain is somewhat surprising given he has only recently returned to full fitness after a lengthy injury absence.

"We're quite clear he would probably have been in our starting team at the World Cup," said the England boss.

"Hopefully we can play a part in getting him fully up to speed," he added.

Mount played in the second tier for Derby County last season after spending the previous year in the Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem and has earned his call-up after just three games in the Premier League with Chelsea.

"Mason is in on merit. He looks like threatening the goal every time he plays. I’ve watched him since 16 playing through the various age groups," said Southgate.

"He's not in based on three games this season, he's in on the back after a successful year in the Eredivisie, a year at Derby and he’s improved at every level he’s played at."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).

Additional reporting from Reuters