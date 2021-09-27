UEFA has dropped its legal case against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their involvement in the European Super League.

Barca, Juve and Real were joined by the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ and three more clubs when trying to form a breakaway league earlier this year.

The idea quickly collapsed following a furious backlash from fans, and in May UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Barca, Juve and Real – who remained committed to the competition.

However, on Monday UEFA declared the case “null and void” in a statement:

Following the stay of proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF, in the matter related to a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in connection with the so called ‘Super League’, the UEFA Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void, as if the proceedings had never been opened.

Barca, Juve and Real were all allowed to play in this season’s Champions League despite their involvement in the Super League plans.

Meanwhile, UEFA will also reportedly tell the other nine clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan – that a fine will no longer need to be paid.

In May the nine teams had agreed to pay a combined fine of €15m, plus have five per cent of their UEFA competition revenue withheld for a season.

