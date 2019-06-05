WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

The Nations!

"And here comes Kane! He's got... Some people are on the pitch! They think it's all over... It is now!"

Forget about this Euros and World Cup nonsense, the big one has finally arrived. The reason we all played the beautiful game as kids, dreaming that one day our nation would turn to us in their defining hour. The UEFA Nations League is upon us.

'But it's only a four-team tournament. It doesn't even count.'

Pipe down, what a ridiculous argument. You obviously haven't been paying attention, petty haters. England have already vanquished Spain and Croatia. France, Germany and Belgium are among those to have fallen. The undisputed four giants of football remain: England, Portugal, Netherlands and, erm, Switzerland.

Tonight, Stephan Lichtsteiner, a man so desperate for glory that he ripped up his Arsenal contract to focus 100% on this fine tournament, leads the Swiss out against the Portuguese. Not that you care. Tomorrow's when it gets properly real when England take on the Dutch - who you can read all about in this sensational long-read courtesy of David Winner - in Van Dijk v Unfit Kane: Round II.

Time for Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds get to work...

Cos I remember...

Three lions on a shirt,

Nations League still gleaming,

Zero years of hurt,

Reward for always dreaming

(And if it all goes wrong, the Lionesses will pick up the baton later this month anyway at the Women's World Cup, so we're covered)

Then again, maybe England don't deserve it...

We know we're not meant to judge, that behind every intimidating exterior is a lovely person, but seriously... the thought of associating with anyone who owns a flag like these:

And for less subjective, sadder reasons, a small section of England fans are already ruining it for everyone else.

The Champions League final proved that English fans can take over a city, be a little messy but not d***s... so please, please put down any individuals who who join in with the above chant.

Goodbye, Daniel (and Alberto)

Ladies and gentlemen, please be upstanding for a minute’s applause in memory of Daniel Sturridge 2013-14. His time as a Liverpool player is no more. Here’s Jurgen Klopp:

" Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think. He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important. He is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible. "

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

HEROES AND ZEROES

Hero: Santi Cazorla

" It was something unthinkable to return to the national team. I just hoped to play again. It’s a dream that was very far away, but one that I am realising now. "

Santi Cazorla, of almost-having-his-foot-amputated fame, is (obviously) delighted to be back in the Spain squad. He needed eight operations on an Achilles problem, throwing his Arsenal career into turmoil, but he has completed a remarkable turnaround at Villarreal.

Top man.

Hero II: Diego Maradona

Simply for proving just how desperate it's got at Manchester United. Maradona told FourFourTwo:

" If Manchester [United] need a coach, I’m the man to do it. Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. But now I have to say Man City. I know you shouldn’t change like that but it’s because of Kun [Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team. "

He currently manages in the Mexican second division... then again, that's probably similar to the Norwegian first division. Oh.

Zero: England fans

See above, plus:

RETRO CORNER

Relive England's recent World Cup success before it becomes old news.

HAT-TIP

" There were conversations I needed to have. People I couldn’t just spring this on. The hardest conversations were the ones with Mum and Dad. This was their story, too, wasn’t it? They’d been there from the start, however much sometimes I’d tried to push them away. This man had been a part of their lives as well as the lives of their children. I wasn’t judging them but I was afraid that other people might. I understood the pain and guilt they felt as parents but I’ll never really know how they dealt with that grief and anger together, how they found the strength not to be destroyed by Barry Bennell. "

The incredibly sad, but equally important, words of Andy Woodward, a victim a child sexual abuse by disgraced football coach Barry Bennell. Read an extract from his new book at the Guardian.

COMING UP...

The UEFA Nations League, baby. Switzerland v Portugal, Lichtsteiner v Ronaldo, gets underway at 19:45.

Reports that Jack Lang owns one of those England flags are not true. He's here to defend himself in the Warm-Up tomorrow.