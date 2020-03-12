The on-going coronavirus outbreak has already seen both Serie A and La Liga suspended, with the European governing now expected to follow suit.

With both Juventus and Real Madrid under protective quarantine, their respective Champions League last 16 fixtures against Lyon and Manchester City would have to be postponed at the very least, but UEFA, according to Marca, will go one step further and suspend both its flagship competitions.

In the Europa League, matches between Sevilla and Roma and Getafe and Inter have already been postponed.

Official confirmation is expected later on Thursday.