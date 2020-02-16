Football news updates - Reaction to Liverpool dominance and Man City crisis

Video - Real plot swoop for Barca summer target - Euro Papers 01:25

12:00 - Leicester struggles?

This is very interesting on Leicester City.

Feels as if it might be going under the radar a bit? What do you think?

11:30 - And as for Man City?

We have no new updates, hardly surprising given it's the weekend but you should still read Tom Adams' excellent feature on the ruling.

The end of the world as we know it

11:00 - Liverpool and Man City

Plus of course there's reaction to Liverpool's continued dominance in the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp saying the gap between them and Manchester City is insane.

You can read Klopp's full quotes here.

10:30 - What's happening today?

Glad you asked.

Today we've got a double-header in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur travelling to Aston Villa and Arsenal hosting Newcsatle United.

Plus we'll have live coverage of tonight's La Liga game between Real Madrid v Celta Vigo.

10:00 - Good morning

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of all the day's football news.

18:30 - That's a wrap... for now

We're going to wrap up on this for today but this is obviously a story that's going to run and run.

We'll pick it up bright and early as City prepare their likely appeal for the CAS.

Have a great evening!

17:40 - City players called in for crisis talks

City's players were hauled in for crisis talks when the news of their two-year Champions League ban broke on Friday afternoon.

Etihad Stadium chief Ferran Soriano spent an hour with the playing staff on Saturday to discuss options after the champions' plans for the next two seasons were plunged into uncertainty.

16:15 - City could face Premier League sanctions

Manchester City could be penalised with a Premier League points deduction to go alongside their Champions League ban as their Uefa regulations breach also represents a breach of English financial regulations.

The Premier League's own licensing means that the league will be forced to look at City's case because English clubs are required to provide true and accurate accounts that match those handed to Uefa in order to get a domestic licence.

13:15 - City's future plans in peril

There's speculation that City's ban could hamper Pep Guardiola's planned rebuild of his side after they failed to push Liverpool for the league this season. You can read more about that here, but it's obviously hard to see how on Earth City will be able to compete with no Champions League football to offer and a reduced budget.

12:20 - How City could mount their defence

We've a report here on how Manchester City might face down their imminent Champions League ban. They will likely go to the Court of Abitration for Sport and suggest that the manner of the UEFA probe invalidates the punishment given out. In essence, they are not exactly denying wrongdoing, the thrust of their argument is that they should not have been caught.

12:05 - Southampton v Burnley - LIVE

You can keep up with all the action from Southampton v Burnley here.

11:20 - Wolves confusion over VAR

While most of the attention is obviously on Manchester City's punishment, the club's reaction appears to be measured and slow. Meanwhile, Wolves player Connor Coady has waded into another VAR controversy. Coady's side appeared to have gone ahead through Willy Boly in their game against Leicester City last night, but the goal was later rescinded due to an earlier offside. Coady has complained thus:

"I don’t think the referees know what’s going on and we don’t know what’s going on. We should have won the game, it’s as simple as that, but we don’t understand the decision, I don’t think many people understand the decision, but it’s been made and that’s twice against Leicester now this season. We felt it was cruel at their place as well. I don’t want to speak about VAR too much. I’ve spoken about it before and it doesn’t really get you anywhere."

10:20 - An early indication of City's mistakes

The Daily Mail has a story that suggests how City were operating in order to beat Financial Fair Play regulations. Ian Herbet writes that:

"Several sources confirmed to me two years ago that City were raking in millions from image rights deals — despite having stated in documents filed at Companies House that they had sold that income stream in the 2012-13 season to a third-party company, Fordham Sports Image Rights, for £24.5million."

You can read the full report here. It seems that there will be plenty more allegations now that journalists have ultimately - it appears - been proved right that City were inflating their revenue without being entirely honest.

Saturday - 9:30 - City in crisis

As you can read in last night's/this morning's Paper Round, Manchester City are facing a mounting wave of problems. Players could quit, Pep Guardiola might call time on his tenure, and there are further financial considerations which could damage them in the longer term.

You can read about that here.