11:20 - Wolves confusion over VAR

While most of the attention is obviously on Manchester City's punishment, the club's reaction appears to be measured and slow. Meanwhile, Wolves player Connor Coady has waded into another VAR controversy. Coady's side appeared to have gone ahead through Willy Boly in their game against Leicester City last night, but the goal was later rescinded due to an earlier offside. Coady has complained thus:

"I don’t think the referees know what’s going on and we don’t know what’s going on. We should have won the game, it’s as simple as that, but we don’t understand the decision, I don’t think many people understand the decision, but it’s been made and that’s twice against Leicester now this season. We felt it was cruel at their place as well. I don’t want to speak about VAR too much. I’ve spoken about it before and it doesn’t really get you anywhere."

10:20 - An early indication of City's mistakes

The Daily Mail has a story that suggests how City were operating in order to beat Financial Fair Play regulations. Ian Herbet writes that:

"Several sources confirmed to me two years ago that City were raking in millions from image rights deals — despite having stated in documents filed at Companies House that they had sold that income stream in the 2012-13 season to a third-party company, Fordham Sports Image Rights, for £24.5million."

You can read the full report here. It seems that there will be plenty more allegations now that journalists have ultimately - it appears - been proved right that City were inflating their revenue without being entirely honest.

Saturday - 9:30 - City in crisis

As you can read in last night's/this morning's Paper Round, Manchester City are facing a mounting wave of problems. Players could quit, Pep Guardiola might call time on his tenure, and there are further financial considerations which could damage them in the longer term.

You can read about that here.

20.25 - It gets worse for City...

As well as the two-year Champions League ban City are also set to receive a Premier League points penalty, according to The Independent.

19:05 - What will the consequences be?

This is a massive decision by UEFA and, if the punishment stands, it could send shockwaves throughout football. Will Pep leave? Will the star names stick around? Will Sheffield United get into the Champions League if they finish fifth??

19:00 - An unfortunate old tweet...

Wonder why this has been dug out and shared on social media...

18:50 - CITY RESPOND

The club say they are "disappointed but not surprised" by the decision, and intend to appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

18:45 - Journalists react

We will be compiling some of the best reaction from the football world here, with some notable journalists already emphasising the scale and importance of this verdict.

18:40 - UEFA STATEMENT

UEFA say City have been found guilty of serious breaches of FFP regulations.

18:35 - CITY HIT WITH TWO-YEAR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BAN!!!!

Yes, you read that correctly - here's our full story.