US women’s international Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement from club and international football.

The 39-year-old has 312 caps to her name, and scored 128 goals for the national side over the course of her international career.

She is set to take part in at least one of four friendly matches due to be announced by the USWNT to serve as her farewell games for her country. She will also play in the remainder of the National Women’s Soccer League with her club, Gotham FC.

“When I first started out with the national team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” said Lloyd.

“Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.”

Lloyd began her career in July 2005 aged 22, and trails only Kristine Lilly’s 354 caps for the American national side.

“I would like to thank US Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime. I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years,” said Lloyd.

“I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation.

“To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and share this last chapter with me could not have been any more special. We will all have a lot more time to spend together now, and especially with my husband Brian, who has been my rock and biggest support system for all these years. We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing, but I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?

“I am thankful for all five head coaches I have played for as they have all helped mould me into the player I have become over the years.

“We shared some amazing moments and also some challenging moments but all of it is what has made my journey so special and rewarding.”

“Carli Lloyd is a true legend,” said US Women’s head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Her career was unique, and her success on the field is something all current and future National Team players should aspire to achieve. The way she approached her everyday training and career as a professional is truly impressive and I’ve been honored to coach her.”

Carli Lloyd Image credit: Getty Images

“We’ve basically been like family over the years,” said Lloyd. “The number of days we spend together on the road is more than the time we spend with our own families and significant others. We have been able to share some unbelievable moments together on and off the field, and we’ve also shared some heartbreaking moments. I’m just thankful for both the highs and lows because that’s what has helped us grow as people, players and as a team. I will always be thankful for the friendships I have formed along the way and the fact that I was able to play and compete with the best players in the world.

“Carli has been the embodiment of the DNA of a USWNT player,” said USWNT general manger Kate Markgraf. “Her contributions have no doubt played a major part in the years of success of this team - inspiring both those who played with her and those who will wear the jersey in the future. She goes down as one of the best in the history of the program.”

