The Dutch international enjoyed eight seasons in North London before controversially joining Manchester United in the summer of 2012, where he went on to win the Premier League in the ensuing campiagn.

Van Persie finished the 2011/12 season as the Premier League's top scorer and PFA and Football Writers' Footballer of the Year but with a year remaining on his contract left for Old Trafford in a £24 million deal.

"One of the main facts was that Arsenal got tired of me, that was the starting point - they didn't offer me a new deal," van Persie told BT Sport.

"Then you have a look around, I was ambitious, I still wanted to win the league. That is life.

"I ended up having three options. One option abroad disappeared quickly. Then it was City or Manchester United.

"What people don't know, during the transfer, loads of things are happening behind the scenes.

"You have to take a lot on and make a choice based on what your targets are but also deal with the facts.

"We had loads of chats with Wenger, with [Ivan] Gazidis. They gave me no decision to make."