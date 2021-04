Football

Football news - 'Very, very nice!' - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner breaking drought

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his delight that star striker Timo Werner finally ended his goal drought. Werner had struggled for form in front of goal before he finally broke his duck by scoring the all-important goal in Chelsea's 1-0 win away at top four rivals West Ham on Saturday evening.

00:00:20, an hour ago