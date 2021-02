Football

Football news video - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard 'not surprised' by Neil Lennon's exit from Celtic

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard on Wednesday said he was unsurprised by Neil Lennon's resignation from the same post at arch rivals Celtic. Lennon's departure was announced earlier on Wednesday morning. Fellow Glasgow club Rangers currently sit 18 points clear of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.

