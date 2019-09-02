The Dutch defender beat the pair to UEFA's Player of the Year gong last week, and he was intrumental as Liverpool won the Champions League last season.

Messi scored 51 goals in 50 appearances for Barcelona while Ronaldo won Serie A in his first season with Juventus before leading Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory over the summer.

Jurgen Klopp has been nominated alongside Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino in a Premier League clean sweep for The Best FIFA Men's Coach award after stellar campaigns.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk react during the UEFA Champions League draw last weekGetty Images

The Best FIFA Men's Player The Best FIFA Women's Player The Best FIFA Men's Coach The Best FIFA Women's Coach The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper Cristiano Ronaldo Lucy Bronze Pep Guardiola Jill Ellis Alisson Becker Christiane Endler Lionel Messi Alex Morgan Jurgen Klopp Phil Neville Ederson Hedvig Lindahl Virgil van Dijk Megan Rapinoe Mauricio Pochettino Sarina Wiegman Marc-Andre ter Stegen Sari van Veenendaal

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will vie with City and Liverpool goalkeepers Ederson and Alisson to be recognised as the world's best between the posts.

The finalists for eight of the total 11 awards were announced on Monday at the San Siro stadium in Milan, while the winners will be unveiled at the Teatro alla Scala in the Italian city on September 23.

England Women head coach Phil Neville has been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Women's Coach award after guiding the Lionesses to the semi-finals of this summer's World Cup, but Jill Ellis is the strong favourite after USA won the tournament in France.

Lucy Bronze has made the shortlist for The Best FIFA Women's Player award after being England's standout player during the World Cup.

The Lyon full-back faces stiff competition from Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe and her USA team-mate Alex Morgan.

The Puskas Award, which acknowledges the 'most beautiful' goal of the calendar year, sees Messi's superb chipped finish against Real Betis in March come up against two less heralded stars of the game.

Juan Fernando Quintero produced a stunning long-range free-kick for River Plate against Racing Club in February while 18-year-old Daniel Zsori also makes the shortlist for a sublime overhead kick for Debrecen against Ferencvaros in the same month.