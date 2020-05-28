Football

Deeney will return to training, says family were abused over his retart stance

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Troy Deeney

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Watford captain Troy Deeney says his family has suffered personal and online abuse after his decision not to return to training last week.

Deeney had declined to take part in the resumption of training, after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, citing his son's breathing difficulties.

The 31-year-old striker, whose club are in 17th place and face a battle against relegation when the Premier League resumes, had also raised questions about Project Restart and safety for players, as did Newcastle United's Danny Rose who said players were being treated like "lab rats".

Transfers

Liverpool drop out of race for Werner - Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO

Deeney has since said he will return to training, telling CNN Sport: "I only said that I wasn’t going back for the first week. People took that as I’ll never go back."

  • As Stage Two starts, what's next for Project Restart?
  • Four positive tests in latest round of testing

He added: "In a time where it's all about mental health and everyone says: ‘Speak up, speak out, please speak,’… For example, Danny Rose spoke out, and I spoke out and we just get absolutely hammered and battered for it.

Troy Deeney

Image credit: Getty Images

"It's not just us that gets it. My missus gets direct messages and you'll be walking down the street and people will be like: 'Oh, I'm at work, you go back to work.

“My concerns were purely for family reasons. I have a five-month-old son who's got breathing difficulties. So, for me, I needed more questions answered, with a bit more authority and at the start, they couldn't really do that."

Deeney has now got access to more information.

"I've been fortunate enough to speak to Professor Jonathan van Tam, who works with the government," he said.

"He's been doing very, very good research and a lot of good will on his part to tell me, ultimately, that I'm going to be looked after, as best as they can. And ultimately there is going to be some form of risk for all of us going back to work."

Football

Villa manager Smith's father dies from COVID-19

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Augsburg, Paderborn share points in relegation battle

12 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Australia's A-league to resume in July - Football Federation Australia

24 MINUTES AGO
Football

1999 Man Utd or 2011 Barca? One must go... - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Liverpool drop out of race for Werner - Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Football

The Warm-Up: RB Leipzig fall flat

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Werner fires hat-trick as Leipzig thrash Mainz as Ausburg deepen Schalke’s woes

00:02:21
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

YESTERDAY AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Paper Round: Milan target Ibra, Spurs consider selling Rose

11/08/2017 AT 06:00
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLiverpool drop out of race for Werner - Paper Round
Next article'We're so lucky!' - London 2012 rowing medallists reflect on home Olympics journey