Watford vs. Crystal Palace and Newcastle vs. Burnley are the two all-Premier League games in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Elsewhere, Wolves travel to Nottingham Forest, Leeds take on Crewe, and Aston Villa face Barrow.
In the South division, Arsenal travel to West Brom as they look to hit the ground running under Mikel Arteta.
The ties will take place the week of August 23.
North draw
Oldham vs Accrington
Newcastle vs Burnley
Wigan vs Bolton
Huddersfield vs Everton
Sheffield United vs Derby
Stoke vs Doncaster
Shrewsbury vs Rochdale
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves
Morecambe vs Preston
Blackpool vs Sunderland
Leeds vs Crewe
Barrow vs Aston Villa
Carabao Cup trophy
Image credit: Getty Images
South draw
Brentford vs Forest Green
Millwall vs Cambridge
West Brom vs Arsenal
Norwich vs Bournemouth
Cardiff vs Brighton
Birmingham vs Fulham
Gillingham vs Cheltenham
QPR vs Oxford
Swansea vs Plymouth
Stevenage vs Wycombe
Newport vs Southampton
Northampton vs AFC Wimbledon
Watford vs Crystal Palace
