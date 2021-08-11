Watford vs. Crystal Palace and Newcastle vs. Burnley are the two all-Premier League games in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Elsewhere, Wolves travel to Nottingham Forest, Leeds take on Crewe, and Aston Villa face Barrow.

In the South division, Arsenal travel to West Brom as they look to hit the ground running under Mikel Arteta.

The ties will take place the week of August 23.

North draw

Oldham vs Accrington

Newcastle vs Burnley

Wigan vs Bolton

Huddersfield vs Everton

Sheffield United vs Derby

Stoke vs Doncaster

Shrewsbury vs Rochdale

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Morecambe vs Preston

Blackpool vs Sunderland

Leeds vs Crewe

Barrow vs Aston Villa

South draw

Brentford vs Forest Green

Millwall vs Cambridge

West Brom vs Arsenal

Norwich vs Bournemouth

Cardiff vs Brighton

Birmingham vs Fulham

Gillingham vs Cheltenham

QPR vs Oxford

Swansea vs Plymouth

Stevenage vs Wycombe

Newport vs Southampton

Northampton vs AFC Wimbledon

Watford vs Crystal Palace

