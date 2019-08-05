Rooney has previously expressed his desire to move into coaching, and his agent Paul Stretford has begun preliminary talks with the Championship club, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The former Manchester United and England captain is one year into a three-and-a-half-year contract at DC United in Major League Soccer.

But the 33-year-old has already received coaching offers from England and the United States - and Rooney could become the latest former England stalwart to work for Derby.

Frank Lampard cut his teeth in management at Pride Park before joining Chelsea after leading the Rams to the Championship play-off final.

Wayne Rooney has scored 25 goals in 44 games for DC UnitedGetty Images

Having recruited Cocu on a four-year contract as Lampard's successor, Derby owner Mel Morris has made an ambitious move to bring in Rooney as a player-coach.

The striker is England's all-time record goalscorer with 53 goals in 120 appearances and is also United's record marksman with 253 goals in 559 games.

