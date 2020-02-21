Celebrating his milestone in style, the 34-year-old clipped his penalty down the middle of the goal as goalkeeper Marek Rodak dived to his right ten minutes after the break, but Aleksander Mitrovic equalised with a fantastic volley 19 minutes from time in the Championship encounter.

The results leaves Fulham in third place two points behind Leeds in the second promotion berth, while the Rams are in 12th.

The penalty was Rooney's 211th in English football, 208 of which came in the Premier League, 183 for Manchester United and 25 for Everton.

England's record goalscorer joins fellow legendary forwards Kevin Keegan and Francis Lee in having played 500 games.

This type of penalty is named after Antonin Panenka who scored in this manner to win the 1976 European Championships for Czechoslovakia, beating West Germany in a shoot-out.