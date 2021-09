Football

Football news - 'We fought until the end!' - Carlo Ancelotti full of praise for players after Valencia win

Speaking after his team's battling 2-1 win over Valencia on Sunday evening Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his team. Ancelotti has returned to Real to take over from his former assistant Zinedine Zidane, who stepped down from management at the end of last season having failed to win either La Liga or the Champions League.

00:01:12, 37 minutes ago