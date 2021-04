Football

Football news: 'We need to be better at everything we do' - Andy Robertson on Real Madrid second leg

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson says that the team have no regrets about the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. However he did say that the whole team knows that they have to do better in every department ahead of the second leg. Liverpool lost 3-1 in Spain in the first match.

00:00:40, an hour ago