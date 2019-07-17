The winger has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga this summer having not always been first-choice under Guardiola last term.

Sane featured in City's 4-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Wednesday, and Guardiola was again asked about the player's future afterwards.

Pep Guardiola was asked about the future of Leroy Sane out in AsiaGetty Images

"The club made him an offer last year," Guardiola said. "We want people happy to be here. We are going to help him to the best we know how, (to realise) his potential.

" The desire to have him to be with us is always there. I spoke to the club 10 times (to say) that I want people here to be happy, if they don't want, they go. "

City have priced the Germany international at around £90million, and while Bayern are yet to meet those demands, Sane is yet to express whether he would be interested in leaving the Premier League champions.

City have so far failed in their bid to tie Sane down to a new deal, with the winger having two years remaining on his current contract.

Video - Guardiola wants Sane to stay, shuts down Maguire question 00:58

Despite Bayern's interest, Guardiola expressed sympathy for the 23-year-old after a shortage of starts during the second half of last campaign.

"He knows, they all know that it's difficult because of the quality we have," the Catalan added.

"He has a special quality, (which is) difficult to find around the world."