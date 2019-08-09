FRIDAY’S BIG STORIES

Bring back the genital pleasers

It turns out you DO need a dildo to have a good time.

We couldn’t help but long for the summer of 2014 after Thursday's disappointment. Radamel Falcao waddled into Old Trafford, Sadio Mane and Toby Alderweireld ignored their immense talent and joined Southampton, Danny Welbeck trampled on the Fergie era and moved to Arsenal. All of that? After 11pm on Transfer Deadline Day.

Sadly, we now occupy a space where the window shuts in the afternoon, meaning never again will we wake to hear about Peter Odemwingie sleeping in a car park, and where the public are banned from sticking genital pleasers in the ears of reporters. What sort of world is this?

Yesterday was meant to be different. Paulo Dybala quickly agreed terms with Tottenham. Wilfried Zaha was banished from Crystal Palace training. Manchester United had £70m pocket money. Then it all fell apart.

Some nonsense company in Malta halted the Dybala deal because they owned his face, or pictures of it anyway. Palace forgot to reveal they were adding 5% daily interest to Zaha’s price tag, making him worth £100m on Thursday (and £105m today, quick maths). The Glazers correctly kept the Romelu Lukaku money given it’s about time their fine efforts were rewarded financially.

OK, it wasn’t all bad. There was plenty of B-grade action with David Luiz joining Arsenal and Alex Iwobi adding some late, late (probably too late) drama in his move to Everton. But this had the potential to be the Deadline Day, the one you gleefully recounted to the grandkids. It didn't transpire.

Manchester United didn’t do much wrong

We’re all for #GlazersOut at the Warm-Up… but let’s take a step back, yeah?

United needed to retire Alexis Sanchez, they introduced Daniel James. United needed to banish Ashley Young as a concept, they introduced Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United needed to Eternal Sunshine the Jones-Smalling comedy act, they introduced Harry Maguire. Is that really cause for complaint?

Sure, they’re light in central midfield IF Paul Pogba leaves. And that’s a big if. Do Juventus urgently need him? Will Real Madrid really sign him when it’s inevitable Jose Mourinho will be their manager before Christmas? And even if he does leave, is it really cause for alarm?

United are finally returning to their ethos established under Sir Alex Ferguson – back young, hungry players and cut ties with the egos. Their wage structure is a catastrophe, their standing as a football club even more so. The new approach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will inevitably lead to a few years of mediocrity, but it is 100% necessary if they are going to return to their perch. So we're not having this:

The Premier League returns!

Liverpool 0-1 Norwich (Van Dijk og 90+2)

GET IN OUR VEINS.

IN OTHER NEWS

Mesut Ozil’s coffee shop

Some new football website is taking the internet by storm – but it costs money, so stick with the advertisement-clogged Warm-Up please – and it’s latest exclusive involves Mesut Ozil. And his coffee shop.

The Arsenal midfielder will apparently step into Wayne Rooney’s former-superstar shoes at DC United in the MLS if, and we didn’t expect this, the club lets him open a coffee shop inside the stadium. Ozil’s 9 Steps Coffee chain has popped up around London but has yet to crack America.

Incredibly though, it's not 100% clear that the German's arrival will necessarily be part of the deal. Apparently Ozil's main focus is getting his brown liquid into American bellies, not signing on the dotted line, as the below illegal behind-the-paywall screenshot illustrates:

HEROES & ZEROES

Hero: Bedale AFC

The Warm-Up isn’t a fan of promoting things that have a sole aim of being promoted, but we make exceptions for charitable initiatives because we’re kind souls.

Beadle AFC will take to the pitch in sausage-and-mash themed kits next season – don’t lick them, we tried – with £5 of every shirt sale going to Prostate Cancer UK. Nice one.

Zero: Premier League clubs

" I work as a cleaner at Man United and I currently get paid £7.80 per hour. At the moment I struggle to put food on the table for my family and I often have to have cut-price meals … considering the amount of money in football, it would be great to see the club paying all their staff a fair and decent wage. "

That’s the sad story from an employee at Old Trafford – one of many staffers at Premier League clubs who do not earn enough money to cover the cost of living.

The charity Citizens UK say only four of the 20 Premier League clubs – well done Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool and West Ham – have committed to paying the voluntary living wage. That’s despite a whopping £1.41 billion spent on players in the English top-flight this summer.

WORST ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Correctly deleted by Crystal Palace.

IN THE CHANNELS

RETRO CORNER

Where else can you turn when the new football season is practically upon us?

HAT-TIP

" Contrary to reports, negotiations between the two clubs went down to the wire. Spurs were desperate not to miss out on a player they have spent three weeks painstakingly working to sign, while Juventus need a sale to balance their uneven wage-turnover ratio. As the clock ticked steadily down, a series of alternative deals were proposed, but there was simply too little time left to play with. "

Nice work from Miguel Delaney of the Independent fame as he recounts how close Tottenham came to pulling off the Dybala move (before that nonsense Maltese company ruined it all).

COMING UP

THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK! Liverpool host Norwich in a game we’re too excited about to say anything witty.

Marcus Foley will be here to unpick Norwich’s 1-0 win in Monday’s Warm-Up... assuming he isn't on strike again over the Living Wage.