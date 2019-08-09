The Premier League side managed fine without the Spaniard, beating Pyunik 4-0 in their qualifying round third leg match in the capital Yerevan.

The Wolverhampton Express and Star reported that Traore, 23, had turned up at the airport with an identity card as his only travel document.

The manager told reporters:

" He had a problem with his passport... he didn't know. It's impossible to travel with an ID card so he couldn't travel with us. He'll join us for the next game. "

With one foot in the final qualifying round against either Torino or Shakhtyor, Nuno added: "It was good. They [Pyunik] started strong, pressing, high intensity, it was important to keep the shape and we managed well the game.

“It’s been a totally different pre-season, we had a lot of trips all over the world, but I’m pleased with the discipline and hard work of the boys, it’s amazing how they work, they train for themselves, they respect themselves and it’s about the team.

Nuno Espirito SantoGetty Images

“I’m pleased with how clinical we’ve been. There are lots of ­aspects of the game we must look at, knowing the goal is the most ­important thing.

“Of course I’m happy, the [combinations] are good, I’m happy with some things and not so happy with other things. It’s a long process.”

Traore should have less trouble making Wolves' opening Premier League game at Leicester on Sunday, with the return leg against Pyunik being at Molineux on August 15.