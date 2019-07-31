With Nicolas Pepe waiting in the wings as the club's new £72m record signing, the lack of depth at Emery's disposal was again made clear as the Ligue 1 side more than held their own.

Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah and Tyreece-John Jules were all on show after impressive pre-season displays, while Emery chose to deploy Calum Chambers at right-back despite the on-going debate over who should play in the centre.

With Shkodran Mustafi again given the nod, the Gunners fell behind after 13 minutes when Farid El Melami dribbled around Emiliano Martinez after been sent clean through before slotting home.

Gabriel Martinelli started up front for Arsenal, and the 18-year-old nearly levelled when his header before the interval drifted just wide of the right post.

But Reiss Nelson further staked his claim to being a part of the first team in the forthcoming season as he levelled from close range to send the match to a shootout.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed from 12 yards, but former Gunner Jeff Reine-Adelaide then saw his crucial attempt saved by Martinez as Arsenal prevailed 4-3 on penalties.