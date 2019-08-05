Some reports in the media claimed that new signing Malcom may be forced to quit the club just three days after arriving from Barcelona after supporters unveiled a banner that read: "Thank you leadership for believing in tradition”.

The message was directed towards the club's hierarchy, and was received by some media outlets as being a rejection of black players, in protest against the £36m signing of Malcom.

Malcom comes on during the second half against KrasnodarEurosport

But Zenit have since released a statement condemning the portrayal of the banner, which read:

"Zenit Football Club are aware a banner was revealed by a small number of individuals that read 'Thank you leadership for believing in tradition'.

" That the meaning of this statement has been misrepresented in various parts of the media, and based on these misrepresentations, incorrect conclusions have been drawn that have no basis in reality. "

"Zenit have a long-standing tradition of inviting the best players from all over the world to the club, regardless of their background, ethnicity, or nationality. The club have long supported and instigated anti-racism, inclusivity and equality initiatives and will continue to do so now, and in the future.

The banner reads: "Thank you leadership for loyalty to traditions."Twitter

"At the same time, we wish to express our deep regret that media outlets abroad and others, including football clubs, have disingenuously reported the matter, and we would hope that moving forward such organisations would fully check the facts before making any such derogatory statements or accusations.

"Zenit Football Club would be delighted to invite those commenting on the situation to attend one of our home matches and experience the hospitality that we so famously showed during the 2018 World Cup and at other international competitions and events."

Malcom joined Zenit for £41m last week and was making his debut against Krasnodar, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Malcom joined Zenit in a £41m deal from BarcelonaEurosport

Everton were interested in signing the Brazilian forward before he opted in favour of a move to Russia, and the Merseyside club responded with the £27million arrival of Moise Kean.

Kean suffered racial abuse in a Serie A match last season while at Juventus, and Everton supporters have used a crowdfunding platform to raise funds for a banner condemning racism and showing support for their new signing.

The banner will be on display in the Gwladys Street ahead of Everton's Premier League encounter with Sheffield United on September 21.