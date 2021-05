Football

Football news - Zinedine Zidane: intensity against Granada 'proves the character Real Madrid have'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says that the intensity his team showed against Granada on Thursday evening, even when they went 2-0 up, showed the character of his team as they continue to fight for the Spanish title. With two matches to go Real are in second, two points behind local rivals Atletico Madrid.

00:00:50, 14/05/2021 at 08:05