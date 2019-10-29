The 38-year-old, whose contract with the Galaxy expires in December, says in a four-second clip on his Instagram story: “Hola Espana! Guess what? I’m coming back.”

In what capacity nobody knows.

Ibrahimovic played just the one season for Barcelona in his illustrious career, scoring 21 goals in 45 games in all competitions in 09/10 before moving to AC Milan on a season-long loan.

Zlatan has won many friends and foes in his two seasons Stateside, scoring 31 goals in 31 appearances, after several confrontations with players and fans.

Some of his post-match comments have also led to widespread ridicule.

"I have another two months (until my contract expires)," Ibrahimovic recently told reporters.