The two briefly played together during the 2017-18 season before Ibrahimovic joined the LA Galaxy towards the end of the campaign.

The Sweden international admires Lukaku's determination but couldn't resist making a derogatory comment about his technique.

“I will say this on Romelu: don’t expect good technique from Lukaku, his best strength is sheer power," Ibrahimovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If only he’d listened to me…at Manchester United, we made a bet: ‘I’ll give you £50 for every decent first touch you make.’ He replied: ‘What do I win if I get them all right?’

“I told him nothing, he would simply become a better player. For the record, he never accepted the bet - perhaps he was afraid of losing.

“Joking aside, Lukaku has this mad hunger to prove himself to the world and I’m sure he will do well at Inter too.”

Earlier this year, Lukaku spoke about how Ibrahimovic's competitiveness in training helped improve his own mindset.